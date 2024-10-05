Shivam Dube's Exit Brings Tilak Varma Back for T20 Series

In a significant setback for the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Shivam Dube has been sidelined from the T20I series against Bangladesh due to a resurgent back injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) swiftly appointed left-handed batsman Tilak Varma as Dube's replacement, set to join the squad in Gwalior.

Dube's injury, which flared up during training in Mumbai, has forced him into an extensive rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)