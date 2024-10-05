Left Menu

Shivam Dube's Exit Brings Tilak Varma Back for T20 Series

Shivam Dube, India's all-rounder, has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh due to a back injury. Tilak Varma has been named as his replacement. Dube will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. Varma joins the squad in Gwalior this Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:59 IST
Shivam Dube's Exit Brings Tilak Varma Back for T20 Series
Shivam Dube
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant setback for the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Shivam Dube has been sidelined from the T20I series against Bangladesh due to a resurgent back injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) swiftly appointed left-handed batsman Tilak Varma as Dube's replacement, set to join the squad in Gwalior.

Dube's injury, which flared up during training in Mumbai, has forced him into an extensive rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024