Shivam Dube's Exit Brings Tilak Varma Back for T20 Series
Shivam Dube, India's all-rounder, has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh due to a back injury. Tilak Varma has been named as his replacement. Dube will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. Varma joins the squad in Gwalior this Sunday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant setback for the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Shivam Dube has been sidelined from the T20I series against Bangladesh due to a resurgent back injury.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) swiftly appointed left-handed batsman Tilak Varma as Dube's replacement, set to join the squad in Gwalior.
Dube's injury, which flared up during training in Mumbai, has forced him into an extensive rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Tightens Grip on Opening Test Against Bangladesh
India Sets Mammoth Target in Opening Test Against Bangladesh
India Dominates Bangladesh: Unbeaten 138-Run Partnership Puts Hosts in Command
No Meeting Between Bangladesh's Chief Adviser and Indian PM at UN Assembly
India's Dominant Display Against Bangladesh in Opening Test