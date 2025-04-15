India Set for Thrilling White-Ball Showdown in Bangladesh

The international cricket scene is poised for action as India prepares to face Bangladesh in a highly anticipated white-ball series. Scheduled to begin on August 17, the series will comprise three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Indian team will touch down in Dhaka on August 13, just four days before the series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Meanwhile, the final ODI is slated for Chattogram, which will then host the inaugural T20I on August 26.

Bangladesh's hosting of India for a T20I series marks a first, with cricket fans from both nations eagerly awaiting the contest. BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury expressed his enthusiasm, noting the engaging nature of past encounters and the anticipation surrounding this competitive series.

(With inputs from agencies.)