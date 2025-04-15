Left Menu

India Set for Thrilling White-Ball Showdown in Bangladesh

India is gearing up to face Bangladesh in an exciting white-ball series featuring three ODIs and T20Is each from August 17, 2023. The series, starting in Dhaka and concluding in Mirpur, marks Bangladesh's first T20I hosting of India, promising competitive and thrilling matches for cricket fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:11 IST
India Set for Thrilling White-Ball Showdown in Bangladesh
India and Bangladesh will play white-ball series starting August 17. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The international cricket scene is poised for action as India prepares to face Bangladesh in a highly anticipated white-ball series. Scheduled to begin on August 17, the series will comprise three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Indian team will touch down in Dhaka on August 13, just four days before the series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Meanwhile, the final ODI is slated for Chattogram, which will then host the inaugural T20I on August 26.

Bangladesh's hosting of India for a T20I series marks a first, with cricket fans from both nations eagerly awaiting the contest. BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury expressed his enthusiasm, noting the engaging nature of past encounters and the anticipation surrounding this competitive series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025