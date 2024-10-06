Left Menu

Hat Trick Heroes: Thuram and Retegui Shine in Serie A

Marcus Thuram and Mateo Retegui each scored hat tricks, leading Inter Milan and Atalanta to vital wins in Serie A. Thuram’s trio of goals secured a 3-2 victory over Torino, while Retegui's strikes powered Atalanta’s 5-1 victory against Genoa. Despite their successes, Retegui remained respectful toward his former club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:01 IST
Hat Trick Heroes: Thuram and Retegui Shine in Serie A
  • Country:
  • Italy

In an exhilarating day of football, Marcus Thuram and Mateo Retegui were the standout performers in Serie A, each netting hat tricks for their respective clubs on Saturday.

Thuram propelled Inter Milan to a narrow 3-2 victory over 10-man Torino, with his spectacular hat trick proving decisive in elevating Inter Milan to second place in the league standings. Meanwhile, Retegui's prolific display was instrumental in Atalanta dismantling Genoa 5-1, without celebrating his goals in a show of respect for his former team.

These performances underline Thuram's crucial role in Inter's title chase and showcase Retegui's burgeoning talent, as Atalanta eyes a higher league position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024