In an exhilarating day of football, Marcus Thuram and Mateo Retegui were the standout performers in Serie A, each netting hat tricks for their respective clubs on Saturday.

Thuram propelled Inter Milan to a narrow 3-2 victory over 10-man Torino, with his spectacular hat trick proving decisive in elevating Inter Milan to second place in the league standings. Meanwhile, Retegui's prolific display was instrumental in Atalanta dismantling Genoa 5-1, without celebrating his goals in a show of respect for his former team.

These performances underline Thuram's crucial role in Inter's title chase and showcase Retegui's burgeoning talent, as Atalanta eyes a higher league position.

