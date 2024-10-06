Left Menu

Clash of Titans: India vs Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup

In a thrilling Women's T20 World Cup match, Pakistan's Fatima Sana opted to bat against India. Both teams made strategic changes to their line-ups. India added Sajeevan Sajana over Pooja Vastrakar, while Pakistan included Syeda Aroob Shah in place of Diana Baig. The stage is set for an exciting encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan's skipper, Fatima Sana, made a strategic move by winning the toss and choosing to bat in their Women's T20 World Cup face-off against India. The decision sets the tone for a riveting contest on the cricket field.

India has shuffled their squad by introducing off-spinner Sajeevan Sajana, replacing medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar, who is dealing with a niggle. This change marks a strategic adjustment as India aims to enhance their bowling line-up.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's team has opted for leg spinner Syeda Aroob Shah, stepping in for medium pacer Diana Baig. The match promises high stakes as both teams gear up for a fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

