Clash of Titans: India vs Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan's skipper, Fatima Sana, made a strategic move by winning the toss and choosing to bat in their Women's T20 World Cup face-off against India. The decision sets the tone for a riveting contest on the cricket field.

India has shuffled their squad by introducing off-spinner Sajeevan Sajana, replacing medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar, who is dealing with a niggle. This change marks a strategic adjustment as India aims to enhance their bowling line-up.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's team has opted for leg spinner Syeda Aroob Shah, stepping in for medium pacer Diana Baig. The match promises high stakes as both teams gear up for a fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)