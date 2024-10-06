Left Menu

Indian Bowlers Shine as Pakistan Restricts to 105 in T20 Clash

A stunning performance by Indian bowlers in Dubai T20 World Cup match contains Pakistan to just 105 runs. Arundhati Reddy and Shreyanka Patil lead the attack, dismissing key players and maintaining pressure throughout the innings. India seeks a modest target of 106 for victory over their rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:35 IST
Arundhati Reddy (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a thrilling ICC Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Friday, India's bowlers delivered a stellar performance to limit Pakistan to 105/8. Key figures included Arundhati Reddy, who took 3/19, and Shreyanka Patil with two wickets, reversing the disappointment from India's previous match against New Zealand.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan struggled to establish a rhythm, losing wickets at regular intervals. A notable dismissal was Renuka Singh's early strike, removing Gull Feroza for a duck, leaving Pakistan at 1/1 in the first over. Deepti Sharma then capitalized on the situation by dismissing Sidra Amin for 8, setting Pakistan back to 29/2 post-powerplay.

Arundhati Reddy was pivotal in breaking partnerships, dismissing Omaima Sohail and Aliya Riaz, while Shreyanka Patil's bowling was crucial in stumping Muneeba Ali. Despite Captain Fatima Sana's effort, scoring 13 in a brief cameo, India's disciplined attack, complemented by Nida Dar's 28 runs as Pakistan's top scorer, ensured their hold. Pakistan concluded their innings with 105/8, setting up India for a chase of 106 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

