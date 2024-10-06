Harmanpreet Leads India to Victory in T20 World Cup Clash against Pakistan
In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, secured a six-wicket win over Pakistan. Shafali Verma's 32 set the tone, while disciplined bowling restricted Pakistan to 105/8. Despite cautious batting and Harmanpreet retiring hurt, India chased down the target in 18.5 overs.
In a riveting ICC Women's T20 World Cup encounter, India, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched a six-wicket victory against their arch-rivals Pakistan.
India's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, confining Pakistan to 105 for eight, setting a modest target. The pursuit saw a cautious Indian batting lineup, highlighted by Shafali Verma's notable 32 runs.
Despite Harmanpreet Kaur retiring hurt, India achieved victory, reaching 106 in 18.5 overs. Spin saw success with Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy claiming key wickets, dismantling Pakistan's batting effort.
