Left Menu

Harmanpreet Leads India to Victory in T20 World Cup Clash against Pakistan

In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, secured a six-wicket win over Pakistan. Shafali Verma's 32 set the tone, while disciplined bowling restricted Pakistan to 105/8. Despite cautious batting and Harmanpreet retiring hurt, India chased down the target in 18.5 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:56 IST
Harmanpreet Leads India to Victory in T20 World Cup Clash against Pakistan
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a riveting ICC Women's T20 World Cup encounter, India, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched a six-wicket victory against their arch-rivals Pakistan.

India's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, confining Pakistan to 105 for eight, setting a modest target. The pursuit saw a cautious Indian batting lineup, highlighted by Shafali Verma's notable 32 runs.

Despite Harmanpreet Kaur retiring hurt, India achieved victory, reaching 106 in 18.5 overs. Spin saw success with Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy claiming key wickets, dismantling Pakistan's batting effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024