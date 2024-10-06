Left Menu

American Gambits Triumph: A Crucial Victory Led by Nakamura

The American Gambits, led by Hikaru Nakamura, secured a vital 10-4 victory against Viswanathan Anand's Ganges Grandmasters in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League. With this win, the Gambits improve their standing, while the Ganges face difficulties following four losses in five matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:20 IST
American Gambits Triumph: A Crucial Victory Led by Nakamura
Grandmaster
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling showdown at the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, the American Gambits, spearheaded by Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, clinched a crucial 10-4 win over Viswanathan Anand's Ganges Grandmasters on Sunday.

Prior to the match, the Gambits were struggling at the bottom of the standings, but this victory significantly bolstered their position, marking only their second win in four matches.

Meanwhile, the Ganges Grandmasters are reeling from four losses in five matches, finding themselves in dire straits as they search for ways to reverse their fortunes in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024