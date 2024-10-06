American Gambits Triumph: A Crucial Victory Led by Nakamura

In a thrilling showdown at the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, the American Gambits, spearheaded by Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, clinched a crucial 10-4 win over Viswanathan Anand's Ganges Grandmasters on Sunday.

Prior to the match, the Gambits were struggling at the bottom of the standings, but this victory significantly bolstered their position, marking only their second win in four matches.

Meanwhile, the Ganges Grandmasters are reeling from four losses in five matches, finding themselves in dire straits as they search for ways to reverse their fortunes in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)