Arundhati Reddy's Stellar Bowling Secures India's Victory Over Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup
India triumphed over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a six-wicket win. The spotlight was on Arundhati Reddy, who led the Indian bowling attack by taking three wickets. Despite fielding setbacks, India succeeded in their run chase, led by Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
On Sunday, Spinner Arundhati Reddy offered insights into India's six-wicket victory against Pakistan during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The match, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, saw the Women in Blue excel in the powerplay.
Arundhati spearheaded the Indian bowling in the first inning, clinching three wickets and conceding 19 runs over four overs with an economy rate of 4.80. Post-match, she lauded Renuka Singh's exceptional bowling and discussed her own intensive preparation for T20 games.
Pakistan, opting to bat first, reached 105/8, propelled by Nida Dar and Muneeba Ali despite the Indian bowlers' dominant performance. However, India's fielding was underwhelming with numerous missed catches. Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur led the charge in India's successful run chase, ensuring a memorable win despite a late injury to Kaur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gwalior Bandh: Hindu Mahasabha's Protest Against India-Bangladesh Cricket Match
Stronger Than Ever: India's Women's Cricket Team Prepares for T20 World Cup
Hindu Mahasabha Protests India-Bangladesh Cricket Match in Gwalior
India Women's Cricket Team Shines Despite Injuries
India Shines in Intense Cricket Match