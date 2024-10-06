India Shines in Intense Cricket Match

In a gripping cricket match, Team India displayed formidable skills against their opponents, setting a competitive score of 132 runs with just three wickets fallen.

Hardik Pandya was the star performer, remaining unbeaten with 39 runs, while Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav each contributed 29 runs.

The bowlers tried to challenge India's batsmen, but India maintained strong momentum, showcasing their competitive cricket strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)