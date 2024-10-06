Coco Gauff Triumphs at China Open Amid Action-Packed Sports Weekend

This sporting weekend was packed with excitement and memorable victories, headlined by rising tennis star Coco Gauff winning the China Open.

In baseball, Shohei Ohtani's pivotal home run invigorated the Dodgers, leading them to victory against the Padres. Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia's skillful riding secured him a double triumph at the Japanese Grand Prix, emphasizing his prowess.

The sports community also mourned the loss of Greg Landry, a notable figure in Detroit Lions' history, and some athletes faced challenges with injuries impacting key games.

(With inputs from agencies.)