Abhimanyu Easwaran: A Rising Contender for India's Opening Slot

Abhimanyu Easwaran's consistent performance in domestic cricket, including standout scores in the Duleep and Irani Cups, positions him as a strong candidate for India's opening role in upcoming Test matches. Despite impressive statistics, Easwaran remains uncapped but continues to make his mark on the cricket scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:35 IST
Abhimanyu Easwaran. (Photo: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran is making waves in the 2024-25 domestic season, emerging as a potential backup opener for India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite a couple of lackluster outings in the Duleep Trophy, Easwaran delivered scores of 157*, 116, 19, and 191, reviving his prospects.

In the Duleep Trophy, he stood out, being the second-highest run-scorer with 309 runs at an average of 77.25, scoring two centuries. During the Irani Cup, he scored a commanding 191 in 292 balls, adorned with 16 fours and a six. Easwaran's formidable innings against Bihar earlier this year saw him achieve an unbeaten double century, adding to his growing tally of 1,760 runs at an average of 62.9 in 2023. Wisden reports 921 runs at an average of 76.80 since this calendar year's start.

Over 11 years of first-class cricket, Easwaran amassed 7,506 runs in 98 matches at an average of 49.38, including 26 centuries and 29 fifties. Despite his impressive statistics, Easwaran remains an uncapped player. Since his 2013 debut, 13 players have opened for India in Tests, with Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan now retired and current openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal holding the fort.

Though it seems Easwaran has been overlooked, his performances have not gone unnoticed by selectors. Since representing India 'A' in 2018, Easwaran has played 26 matches, averaging 42. Despite some lows, including a poor run against England Lions, his form at the end of 2022 was strong. Easwaran was on standby during India's England tour in 2021 and called up as cover for an injured Rohit Sharma in 2022.

Easwaran's consistency in first-class cricket is apparent over the past two years, making 2,228 runs at an average of 71.90 in 35 innings. In contrast, competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad averaged 47 in 16 innings. Easwaran outperformed Gaikwad this season, strengthening his case for the backup opener role against Australia starting November 22 in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

