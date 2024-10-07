Indian Football Team Optimistic Ahead of Vietnam Friendly Despite Challenges

As preparations intensify, India's national men's football team is gaining momentum ahead of their friendly against Vietnam. Head coach Manolo Marquez expressed confidence in the squad's physical condition, attributing it to the ongoing Indian Super League season, making them more match-ready compared to pre-season conditions.

The squad has undergone changes with new call-ups, including left-back Aakash Sangwan and midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte. The friendly match, originally part of a tri-nation tournament, was altered following Lebanon's withdrawal, leaving India to face Vietnam in a single fixture on October 12 at Nam Dinh's Thien Truong Stadium.

Marquez views the revised schedule as advantageous, allowing the team more training sessions, thus enhancing tactical understanding. A moderate training session in Kolkata marked the team's preparation, with the squad scheduled to arrive in Vietnam on Monday. The coach noted both teams are in a similar fitness stage due to their domestic league schedules.

