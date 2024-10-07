Left Menu

Ball Boy's Quick Throw-in Leads to Porto's Victory

Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez gifted his MVP award to a ball boy whose quick thinking contributed to a crucial goal. During a 2-1 victory over Braga, the ball boy's throw-in led to Gonzalez assisting in a winning goal, earning praise from head coach Vitor Bruno.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:32 IST
Ball Boy's Quick Throw-in Leads to Porto's Victory

Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez surprised fans by awarding his MVP honors to a ball boy who played a pivotal role in their 2-1 win over Braga. The victory was sealed after a quick-thinking throw-in initiated a crucial goal, illustrating the importance of every team member, even those off the field.

During the match, held on Sunday, the ball boy's swift action enabled Martim Fernandes to execute a precise throw-in to Gonzalez. This maneuver set up a one-two play with forward Pepe, culminating in a decisive goal that secured Porto's lead.

After the game, Head Coach Vitor Bruno commended the ball boy's contribution, emphasizing the significance of team dynamics. Porto's triumph marks their seventh win in eight games, keeping them just three points behind league leaders Sporting. The team now prepares for an upcoming Portuguese Cup match against Sintrense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024