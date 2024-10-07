Ball Boy's Quick Throw-in Leads to Porto's Victory

Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez surprised fans by awarding his MVP honors to a ball boy who played a pivotal role in their 2-1 win over Braga. The victory was sealed after a quick-thinking throw-in initiated a crucial goal, illustrating the importance of every team member, even those off the field.

During the match, held on Sunday, the ball boy's swift action enabled Martim Fernandes to execute a precise throw-in to Gonzalez. This maneuver set up a one-two play with forward Pepe, culminating in a decisive goal that secured Porto's lead.

After the game, Head Coach Vitor Bruno commended the ball boy's contribution, emphasizing the significance of team dynamics. Porto's triumph marks their seventh win in eight games, keeping them just three points behind league leaders Sporting. The team now prepares for an upcoming Portuguese Cup match against Sintrense.

(With inputs from agencies.)