Ferran Torres' Injury Adds to Barcelona's Woes

Navigating yet another set back, Barcelona's Spain forward Ferran Torres is out of action due to a hamstring injury, as confirmed by the LaLiga club on Monday. This leaves Torres unavailable for Spain's Nations League games against Denmark and Serbia. Head coach Luis de la Fuente has acknowledged his absence.

Recent reports indicate that Torres, who sustained the injury in a match against Deportivo Alaves, could be missing for six to eight weeks. The forward limped off after just five minutes of the game. Barcelona stated that medical tests revealed an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh, with his return subject to recovery progress.

Barcelona is already grappling with an injury crisis, with the likes of Dani Olmo, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the sidelines. 'Ferran's injury is worrying. We don't have many options in attack,' Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed concern.

