Ferran Torres' Injury Adds to Barcelona's Woes
Ferran Torres, Barcelona's forward, is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Spaniard will miss upcoming Nations League fixtures. Media suggests he might be out for 6 to 8 weeks. Barca faces an injury crisis with several key players already sidelined, intensifying concerns for manager Hansi Flick.
Navigating yet another set back, Barcelona's Spain forward Ferran Torres is out of action due to a hamstring injury, as confirmed by the LaLiga club on Monday. This leaves Torres unavailable for Spain's Nations League games against Denmark and Serbia. Head coach Luis de la Fuente has acknowledged his absence.
Recent reports indicate that Torres, who sustained the injury in a match against Deportivo Alaves, could be missing for six to eight weeks. The forward limped off after just five minutes of the game. Barcelona stated that medical tests revealed an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh, with his return subject to recovery progress.
Barcelona is already grappling with an injury crisis, with the likes of Dani Olmo, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the sidelines. 'Ferran's injury is worrying. We don't have many options in attack,' Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Exciting Debut: Pochettino Leads US in CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal
Harry Kane's Fitness Test Ahead of Nations League
Kai Havertz Withdraws as Germany Faces Injury Crisis in Nations League
Bellingham Returns to England Squad for Nations League Clashes
Injury Sidelines Belgium's Amadou Onana from Nations League Matches