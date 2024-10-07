Left Menu

Ferran Torres' Injury Adds to Barcelona's Woes

Ferran Torres, Barcelona's forward, is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Spaniard will miss upcoming Nations League fixtures. Media suggests he might be out for 6 to 8 weeks. Barca faces an injury crisis with several key players already sidelined, intensifying concerns for manager Hansi Flick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:52 IST
Ferran Torres' Injury Adds to Barcelona's Woes
Ferran Torres

Navigating yet another set back, Barcelona's Spain forward Ferran Torres is out of action due to a hamstring injury, as confirmed by the LaLiga club on Monday. This leaves Torres unavailable for Spain's Nations League games against Denmark and Serbia. Head coach Luis de la Fuente has acknowledged his absence.

Recent reports indicate that Torres, who sustained the injury in a match against Deportivo Alaves, could be missing for six to eight weeks. The forward limped off after just five minutes of the game. Barcelona stated that medical tests revealed an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh, with his return subject to recovery progress.

Barcelona is already grappling with an injury crisis, with the likes of Dani Olmo, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the sidelines. 'Ferran's injury is worrying. We don't have many options in attack,' Barcelona manager Hansi Flick expressed concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024