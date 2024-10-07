Rising Young Talent: Mohammad Haris Leads Pakistan in ACC Emerging T20 Cup
Mohammad Haris, the wicketkeeper-batter, is set to lead Pakistan's team in the ACC Emerging T20 Cup in Oman. The defending champions have selected a young squad, with notable players from the recent Champions Cup. The tournament starts on October 18, featuring eight teams in two groups.
In an exciting announcement for cricket enthusiasts, Mohammad Haris will lead a youthful Pakistan team in the ACC Emerging T20 Cup, scheduled to kick off in Oman from October 18.
The defending champions are fielding a squad predominantly composed of players marked for their recent performances in domestic competitions, including the Champions Cup.
The tournament will see eight teams compete, with matches hosted at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat, divided across two groups, culminating in the finals on October 27.
