Left Menu

Rising Young Talent: Mohammad Haris Leads Pakistan in ACC Emerging T20 Cup

Mohammad Haris, the wicketkeeper-batter, is set to lead Pakistan's team in the ACC Emerging T20 Cup in Oman. The defending champions have selected a young squad, with notable players from the recent Champions Cup. The tournament starts on October 18, featuring eight teams in two groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:29 IST
Rising Young Talent: Mohammad Haris Leads Pakistan in ACC Emerging T20 Cup
Mohammad Haris
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an exciting announcement for cricket enthusiasts, Mohammad Haris will lead a youthful Pakistan team in the ACC Emerging T20 Cup, scheduled to kick off in Oman from October 18.

The defending champions are fielding a squad predominantly composed of players marked for their recent performances in domestic competitions, including the Champions Cup.

The tournament will see eight teams compete, with matches hosted at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat, divided across two groups, culminating in the finals on October 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024