Rising Young Talent: Mohammad Haris Leads Pakistan in ACC Emerging T20 Cup

In an exciting announcement for cricket enthusiasts, Mohammad Haris will lead a youthful Pakistan team in the ACC Emerging T20 Cup, scheduled to kick off in Oman from October 18.

The defending champions are fielding a squad predominantly composed of players marked for their recent performances in domestic competitions, including the Champions Cup.

The tournament will see eight teams compete, with matches hosted at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat, divided across two groups, culminating in the finals on October 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)