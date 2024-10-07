Left Menu

Paul Pogba's Doping Ban Reduced Amid Controversy

Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban to 18 months. The ban stemmed from mistakenly taking a supplement in Florida. The court noted his negligence but did not find intent. Pogba can train with Juventus in January while awaiting full ruling details.

Updated: 07-10-2024 18:45 IST
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced Paul Pogba's doping ban from four years to 18 months, after ruling that his positive test for a steroid precursor was unintentional, arising from taking a supplement prescribed in Florida.

The court criticized Pogba for not exercising due diligence regarding his treatment, although it acknowledged assurances given by the prescribing doctor of adhering to anti-doping guidelines.

While Pogba's request for a further reduced ban was denied, he will be eligible to resume training with Juventus come January, despite the club's apparent reluctance about his comeback.

