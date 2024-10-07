Paul Pogba's Doping Ban Reduced Amid Controversy
Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban to 18 months. The ban stemmed from mistakenly taking a supplement in Florida. The court noted his negligence but did not find intent. Pogba can train with Juventus in January while awaiting full ruling details.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced Paul Pogba's doping ban from four years to 18 months, after ruling that his positive test for a steroid precursor was unintentional, arising from taking a supplement prescribed in Florida.
The court criticized Pogba for not exercising due diligence regarding his treatment, although it acknowledged assurances given by the prescribing doctor of adhering to anti-doping guidelines.
While Pogba's request for a further reduced ban was denied, he will be eligible to resume training with Juventus come January, despite the club's apparent reluctance about his comeback.
