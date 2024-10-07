Left Menu

Triveni Continental Kings Triumph Over Mumba Masters in Chess Showdown

The Continental Kings achieved a 10-8 victory over upGrad Mumba Masters in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League. Alireza Firouzja maintained his winning streak, securing his fifth consecutive triumph. Firouzja's win came from a robust attack, leaving him undefeated after six rounds in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling encounter, the reigning champions, Triveni Continental Kings, emerged victorious with a 10-8 win against upGrad Mumba Masters during the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League.

Alireza Firouzja was the star performer, achieving his fifth consecutive win, securing his status as unbeaten so far in the tournament.

The match saw several dramatic moments, including a decisive victory by Firouzja against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and a crucial win by Mumba's Vidit Gujrathi on the top board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

