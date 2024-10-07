Triveni Continental Kings Triumph Over Mumba Masters in Chess Showdown

In a thrilling encounter, the reigning champions, Triveni Continental Kings, emerged victorious with a 10-8 win against upGrad Mumba Masters during the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League.

Alireza Firouzja was the star performer, achieving his fifth consecutive win, securing his status as unbeaten so far in the tournament.

The match saw several dramatic moments, including a decisive victory by Firouzja against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and a crucial win by Mumba's Vidit Gujrathi on the top board.

(With inputs from agencies.)