Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Likely to Miss Key Matches in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma may miss part of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia due to personal reasons, sources reveal. With no official statement from BCCI, the extent of his absence remains unclear. The series begins in Perth on November 22, promising an intense India-Australia face-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:00 IST
Rohit Sharma Likely to Miss Key Matches in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma is expected to miss a portion of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia due to personal reasons. Sources have indicated this unexpected absence, but details remain unclear regarding how many matches he will actually miss, casting uncertainty over India's lineup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to release an official statement about Sharma's status. This situation mirrors earlier this year when star batter Virat Kohli missed the entire home series against England due to personal commitments. Sharma, a key player, has previously performed notably in Australia, averaging 31.38 in seven Tests.

The highly anticipated India-Australia series is set to commence on November 22 in Perth, followed by the second Test in Adelaide featuring a day-night format. The series will continue with matches in Brisbane, Melbourne, and culminate in Sydney, promising thrilling cricket action for fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024