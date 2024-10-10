Rohit Sharma Likely to Miss Key Matches in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In a significant development for Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma is expected to miss a portion of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia due to personal reasons. Sources have indicated this unexpected absence, but details remain unclear regarding how many matches he will actually miss, casting uncertainty over India's lineup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to release an official statement about Sharma's status. This situation mirrors earlier this year when star batter Virat Kohli missed the entire home series against England due to personal commitments. Sharma, a key player, has previously performed notably in Australia, averaging 31.38 in seven Tests.

The highly anticipated India-Australia series is set to commence on November 22 in Perth, followed by the second Test in Adelaide featuring a day-night format. The series will continue with matches in Brisbane, Melbourne, and culminate in Sydney, promising thrilling cricket action for fans worldwide.

