World Cup Qualifier Moves to UAE Amid Tensions

The soccer World Cup qualifier between Iran and Qatar has been relocated to the UAE due to security concerns following Iran's missile launch at Israel. The AFC decided to move the game after consulting FIFA. Tehran has warned against any retaliation from Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:53 IST
The soccer World Cup qualifier pitting Iran against Qatar has been relocated to a neutral venue in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday. This decision follows growing tensions in the region after Iran launched approximately 180 ballistic missiles towards Israel earlier this month.

Israel has vowed that Iran will face consequences for the attack, while Tehran has issued a stark warning that any retaliatory actions would be met with significant destruction. The escalating conflict has led to concerns over the safety and security of hosting the soccer match in Iran.

Initially slated to be held in Iran, the AFC announced the venue change after consultations with FIFA and other relevant stakeholders. A new location for the match has yet to be confirmed, leaving both teams and fans in anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

