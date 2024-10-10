World Cup Qualifier Moves to UAE Amid Tensions

The soccer World Cup qualifier pitting Iran against Qatar has been relocated to a neutral venue in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday. This decision follows growing tensions in the region after Iran launched approximately 180 ballistic missiles towards Israel earlier this month.

Israel has vowed that Iran will face consequences for the attack, while Tehran has issued a stark warning that any retaliatory actions would be met with significant destruction. The escalating conflict has led to concerns over the safety and security of hosting the soccer match in Iran.

Initially slated to be held in Iran, the AFC announced the venue change after consultations with FIFA and other relevant stakeholders. A new location for the match has yet to be confirmed, leaving both teams and fans in anticipation.

