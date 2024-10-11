Glenn Maxwell's Red-Ball Comeback: A Strategic Play for Australia

Cricket powerhouse Glenn Maxwell will step onto the red-ball field in the Cricket Australia Second XI four-day competition, signaling a significant return as part of Victoria's squad against Queensland at Junction Oval. This event marks Maxwell's first venture into a four-day match for over a year, as he positions himself for a potential role in Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka at the beginning of 2024.

While Maxwell gears up for this competition, he's unlikely to participate in Victoria's subsequent Sheffield Shield match slated for October 20—just three days post the Second XI conclusion. This game is set to feature some of Australia's Test stalwarts, including Steven Smith, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Starc, joined by the expected return of Scott Boland.

In the unique format of the Second XI series, teams are permitted 12 players with 11 participating in batting and bowling, allowing effective player rotation across the tournament, especially considering Maxwell's carefully managed return after a severe leg injury two years prior. The seasoned cricketer, turning 36 during the match, has been limited to playing just two first-class games in a span of five years.

Maxwell is also gearing to play in the one-day domestic match against New South Wales on October 25, facing potential competitors like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. However, his participation in Victoria's third or fourth Shield rounds remains unlikely due to scheduling clashes with Australia's ODI and T20I series against Pakistan.

As anticipation rises for Maxwell's availability in Victoria's fifth and sixth Shield encounters prior to the Big Bash League kickoff, he's slated to play in the pink-ball clash against Queensland at The Gabba on November 24 and later on December 6 at MCG. Australia's selectors are contemplating Maxwell's involvement in a two-day pink-ball Prime Minister's XI against India in Canberra starting November 30. His subcontinent expertise makes him a favorable choice for Australia's Test excursion to Sri Lanka.

Previously on the 2022 Sri Lanka tour and narrowly missing out on the Galle Test, Maxwell's spin-bowling adeptness and batting prowess in spin-dominant environments are highly valued. Having played all seven Test matches within the subcontinent, with his last appearance in Bangladesh in 2017, Maxwell and selectors alike recognize the significant conditioning red-ball cricket can provide in transition to the varied conditions expected in Sri Lanka.

Accompanying Victoria's squad, state captain Will Sutherland returns to the Second XI roster amidst his recovery phase from a substantial back injury, currently bowling under restrictions. The Victorian Second XI squad is composed of players including Will Sutherland (c), Austin Anlezark, Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Jai Lemire, Reilley Mark, Glenn Maxwell, Jon Merlo, David Moody, and Doug Warren.

(With inputs from agencies.)