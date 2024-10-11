England Triumphs Over Pakistan in First Test
England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first test. Pakistan, starting the day at 152-6, fell to 220-9 before losing. England's Jack Leach took four wickets, while Abrar Ahmed did not bat due to illness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:18 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
England secured a resounding victory over Pakistan, winning by an innings and 47 runs on the final day of the first test.
Embarking on the fifth day at 152-6, Pakistan's hopes were dashed as they collapsed to 220-9, unable to mount a comeback.
Key to England's triumph was Jack Leach, who dismantled the tail end with four wickets. Notably absent from the batting lineup was Abrar Ahmed, sidelined by illness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Pakistan
- cricket
- test match
- Jack Leach
- Abrar Ahmed
- victory
- sports
- wickets
- illness
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adam Scott's Quest for Presidents Cup Victory: A Veteran's Determination
UP Minister Confident of BJP Victory in J&K, Condemns Temple Vandalism in US
Historic Victory: LAFC Wins Lamar Hunt US Open Cup in Extra Time Thriller
Raj Babbar Confident of Congress Victory in Haryana Assembly Election
Ethan Nwaneri Shines in Arsenal's League Cup Victory