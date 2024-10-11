Left Menu

England Triumphs Over Pakistan in First Test

England defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first test. Pakistan, starting the day at 152-6, fell to 220-9 before losing. England's Jack Leach took four wickets, while Abrar Ahmed did not bat due to illness.

  • Pakistan

England secured a resounding victory over Pakistan, winning by an innings and 47 runs on the final day of the first test.

Embarking on the fifth day at 152-6, Pakistan's hopes were dashed as they collapsed to 220-9, unable to mount a comeback.

Key to England's triumph was Jack Leach, who dismantled the tail end with four wickets. Notably absent from the batting lineup was Abrar Ahmed, sidelined by illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

