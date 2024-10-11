England Triumphs Over Pakistan in First Test

England secured a resounding victory over Pakistan, winning by an innings and 47 runs on the final day of the first test.

Embarking on the fifth day at 152-6, Pakistan's hopes were dashed as they collapsed to 220-9, unable to mount a comeback.

Key to England's triumph was Jack Leach, who dismantled the tail end with four wickets. Notably absent from the batting lineup was Abrar Ahmed, sidelined by illness.

