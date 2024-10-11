Historic Triumph: England's Unforgettable Victory Over Pakistan

In a remarkable display of cricket prowess, England achieved an iconic triumph against Pakistan by winning the first test match by an innings and 47 runs. The match concluded on the fifth and final day, marking one of England's most memorable victories.

Pakistan, despite posting an impressive 556 in their first innings, could not withstand England's bowling attack. Left-arm spinner Jack Leach played a pivotal role by claiming crucial wickets on the final day, solidifying England's dominance.

With standout performances from Harry Brook, who smashed a triple century, and Joe Root, the team's top run-scorer, England's batting strength shone through. The series will continue with the second test scheduled in Multan next Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)