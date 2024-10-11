Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Milestone: 50th Win of the Year

Coco Gauff, ranked world number four, secured her 50th win of the year in a WTA main draw event, defeating Magda Linette at the Wuhan Open. Despite some double faults, Gauff's solid returns helped her maintain a winning streak. She is set to face either Aryna Sabalenka or Magdalena Frech in the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:57 IST
Coco Gauff, the world number four, achieved her 50th WTA main draw victory for the year by overcoming Magda Linette with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-4 in the Wuhan Open quarter-finals on Friday.

Despite making eight double faults, the 20-year-old former U.S. Open champion excelled with her returns, attributing her strong performance to grip adjustments made under the guidance of new coach Matt Daly. Linette showed signs of resistance, nearly breaking Gauff twice in the initial set, but Gauff's resilience helped her maintain her advantage.

Moving forward, Gauff is poised to face either current U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or Magdalena Frech in the semi-finals. With a victory over Linette, she extended her winning streak to nine matches, showcasing her readiness for the upcoming challenge.

