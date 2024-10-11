Coco Gauff's Milestone: 50th Win of the Year

Coco Gauff, the world number four, achieved her 50th WTA main draw victory for the year by overcoming Magda Linette with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-4 in the Wuhan Open quarter-finals on Friday.

Despite making eight double faults, the 20-year-old former U.S. Open champion excelled with her returns, attributing her strong performance to grip adjustments made under the guidance of new coach Matt Daly. Linette showed signs of resistance, nearly breaking Gauff twice in the initial set, but Gauff's resilience helped her maintain her advantage.

Moving forward, Gauff is poised to face either current U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or Magdalena Frech in the semi-finals. With a victory over Linette, she extended her winning streak to nine matches, showcasing her readiness for the upcoming challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)