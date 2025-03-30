Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC Advances to ISL Semi-Finals with Victory Over NorthEast United FC

Jamshedpur FC defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0, entering the Indian Super League semi-finals. They will face Mohun Bagan, with the match scheduled for April 3 and 7. Jamshedpur's fifth away win sets a season record. Key moments included goals from Stephen Eze and Javi Hernandez, overcoming Mobashir Rahman's late expulsion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC secured a decisive 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC, advancing to the semi-finals of the Indian Super League on Sunday.

The team, known as the Red Miners, will now face Mohun Bagan on April 3 and 7, aiming for a spot in the finals.

This victory marks Jamshedpur's fifth away win of the season, their best ISL record. Despite a late challenge after Mobashir Rahman's red card, the team sealed their lead with goals by Stephen Eze and Javi Hernandez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

