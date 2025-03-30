Jamshedpur FC Advances to ISL Semi-Finals with Victory Over NorthEast United FC

Jamshedpur FC secured a decisive 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC, advancing to the semi-finals of the Indian Super League on Sunday.

The team, known as the Red Miners, will now face Mohun Bagan on April 3 and 7, aiming for a spot in the finals.

This victory marks Jamshedpur's fifth away win of the season, their best ISL record. Despite a late challenge after Mobashir Rahman's red card, the team sealed their lead with goals by Stephen Eze and Javi Hernandez.

