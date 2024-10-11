Left Menu

Shehzad Calls for Change After Crushing Defeat to England

Following Pakistan's historic defeat in Multan, Ahmed Shehzad urged players to watch the film 'Lagaan' for motivation. Captain Shan Masood faces his sixth consecutive Test defeat. Shehzad emphasized that the team's lack of motivation was evident, advocating for the introduction of young talent into the squad.

Updated: 11-10-2024 22:07 IST
Pakistan team (Photo: Pakistan Cricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of Pakistan's historic loss to England in the Multan Test, opening batter Ahmed Shehzad has called upon the team to draw inspiration from Aamir Khan's iconic film 'Lagaan'. The defeat marked Shan Masood's sixth loss as Test captain since his appointment last year, highlighting a troubling trend for Pakistani cricket.

Pakistan's struggle began after a stinging series defeat to Bangladesh and continued against England, where they suffered a crushing loss by an innings and 47 runs, despite scoring over 550 in the first innings. This defeat marks a significant and alarming milestone in cricket history.

Shehzad criticized the Pakistani squad's lack of motivation and poor performance, suggesting that players should watch 'Lagaan', a story of Indian villagers defeating an English team. He noted the necessity for fresh talent, urging the inclusion of youngsters like Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali.

The batter further emphasized that the Pakistani Cricket Board should facilitate these changes amidst the team's ongoing challenges, as they prepare for the next Test against England, still in search of a home victory since February 2022.

