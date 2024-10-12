Left Menu

Machac's Upset Victory Ends Alcaraz's Streak at Shanghai Masters

Tomas Machac surprised world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz by halting his 12-match winning streak in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Alcaraz, unfazed by Rafael Nadal's retirement, faced a tough match against the Czech player. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff advanced in the Wuhan Open, building on their excellent form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 12-10-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 09:42 IST
Machac's Upset Victory Ends Alcaraz's Streak at Shanghai Masters
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • China

Carlos Alcaraz's impressive 12-match winning streak came to an end at the hands of Tomas Machac during the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Machac, ranked 33rd, claimed victory over the four-time major champion, highlighting his rising form this season. The match concluded with scores of 7-6(5), 7-5, taking two hours.

The defeat for Alcaraz came amid news of Rafael Nadal's retirement, though he maintained that it did not affect his performance. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff showcased their dominance at the Wuhan Open, with both players advancing to the next rounds following straightforward victories.

In Shanghai, Machac's victory propels him into the semifinals where he will face top-ranked Jannik Sinner. Sinner, who bested Daniil Medvedev in an assertive performance, aims to continue his strong form. The tennis world also witnessed fierce competition as rising and established players made their mark in these tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024