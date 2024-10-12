Machac's Upset Victory Ends Alcaraz's Streak at Shanghai Masters

Carlos Alcaraz's impressive 12-match winning streak came to an end at the hands of Tomas Machac during the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Machac, ranked 33rd, claimed victory over the four-time major champion, highlighting his rising form this season. The match concluded with scores of 7-6(5), 7-5, taking two hours.

The defeat for Alcaraz came amid news of Rafael Nadal's retirement, though he maintained that it did not affect his performance. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff showcased their dominance at the Wuhan Open, with both players advancing to the next rounds following straightforward victories.

In Shanghai, Machac's victory propels him into the semifinals where he will face top-ranked Jannik Sinner. Sinner, who bested Daniil Medvedev in an assertive performance, aims to continue his strong form. The tennis world also witnessed fierce competition as rising and established players made their mark in these tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)