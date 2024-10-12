Left Menu

Rocky Elsom's Legal Battle: International Arrest Warrant Issued

Rocky Elsom, former Australia rugby union captain, faces an international arrest warrant related to his time as president of French club Narbonne in 2015-2016. He was convicted of forgery and misuse of corporate assets. Elsom previously played for Leinster and is currently teaching in Dublin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 09:46 IST
Rocky Elsom's Legal Battle: International Arrest Warrant Issued

An international arrest warrant has been issued for Rocky Elsom, the former captain of Australia's rugby union team, due to allegations connected to his tenure as president of French club Narbonne in 2015 and 2016, according to reports by French media outlets.

Elsom, aged 41, was convicted by a court in Narbonne for forgery, use of forgery, and misuse of corporate assets. This news was confirmed by AFP, the French sports daily L'Equipe, among other sources on Friday.

As a player, Elsom was known for his role as a powerful blindside flanker, participating in 75 tests for Australia and leading the Wallabies from 2009 until the World Cup in 2011. Aside from his sports career, he also had a successful stint with Irish province Leinster and is currently working as a teacher in a Dublin school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

