Djokovic Nears Historic 100th ATP Title in Shanghai Showdown

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Shanghai Masters final, aiming for his 100th ATP title after defeating Taylor Fritz. Jannik Sinner secured his place in the final and the year-end world number one ranking by beating Tomas Machac. Djokovic will face top-ranked Sinner for the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:12 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has taken a significant step towards claiming his 100th ATP title, advancing to the Shanghai Masters final after a straight-sets victory over American Taylor Fritz. The Serbian, who holds an impressive 9-0 record against Fritz, powered his way through the semi-finals to set a championship match against Italy's Jannik Sinner.

Sinner, who earlier locked in the year-end world number one ranking by overcoming Czech player Tomas Machac, becomes the first Italian to reach the Shanghai final. His consistent performance throughout the season, winning the Australian Open and U.S. Open, has elevated him to the top of men's tennis.

Both Djokovic and Sinner are poised for a thrilling showdown, with Djokovic aiming to capture his fifth title in Shanghai. Highlighting his aspirations after the semi-final win, Djokovic emphasized his goal of reaching 100 ATP titles against the current top player, promising an electrifying contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

