Guardians and Kiwis Shine in Sports Weekend Highlights

In a weekend packed with sports action, the Guardians secured a spot in the ALCS by overpowering the Tigers, and New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the America's Cup sailing race. Highlights included Nikita Kucherov's hat trick for the Lightning and Sabalenka's comeback in Wuhan Open tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:27 IST
The Guardians celebrated a triumphant return to the AL Championship Series after an emphatic win against the Detroit Tigers in Game 5. Lane Thomas spearheaded the victory with pivotal home runs, marking the team's first ALCS appearance since 2016.

Over in the Americas Cup, New Zealand captured the spotlight by defeating Britain in their second race, commanding a 2-0 lead. The New Zealanders navigated choppy seas off Barcelona, showcasing their skill in the iconic AC75 boats.

Meanwhile, in other sports news, Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the finals of the Wuhan Open after besting an error-prone Coco Gauff, and Nikita Kucherov's hat trick led Tampa Bay Lightning to win their season opener against the Hurricanes.

