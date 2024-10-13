Pakistan Reshuffles Cricket Lineup Amid Test Series Challenges

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that former captain Babar Azam is dropped for the second and third tests against England following a disappointing start to the series. The team suffered a heavy defeat, prompting significant lineup changes.

Babar managed only 35 runs in the opening test and consequently stepped down as the captain after Pakistan exited the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite a brief reinstatement, he resigned again after another unsuccessful stint.

The selection committee also benched Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, opting for new talent and emphasizing player form amid an ambitious international schedule. Captain Shan Masood and batsman Fakhar Zaman expressed support for Azam, urging patience and confidence in the team's key players.

(With inputs from agencies.)