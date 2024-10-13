Left Menu

New Zealand Continues Domination in America's Cup

New Zealand solidified their lead against Britain by winning the third race of the America's Cup on Sunday, achieving a 3-0 advantage in the series. British skipper Ben Ainslie's team was penalized, giving New Zealand an early lead they maintained for a strong finish.

New Zealand has surged ahead in the America's Cup, securing a decisive victory over Britain in the third race held on Sunday. With a 3-0 lead in the first-to-seven series, the Kiwis demonstrated their prowess on the waters.

The race saw Britain's team, led by Ben Ainslie, incur a penalty for failing to avoid a close-quarters maneuver by New Zealand's Peter Burling. This forced them 75 meters behind, allowing New Zealand to cruise to an early advantage.

Although the British team came close during an initial tacking duel, New Zealand maintained its lead and sealed a convincing win. The second race is slated to occur later in the day, promising more intense competition.

