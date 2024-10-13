Thrilling Showdown: Riders Shine at AEF Cup CSIY-B
Indian riders Surya Aditya and Avik Bhatia clinched silver and bronze medals at the AEF Cup CSIY-B, while Iran's Yazdan Mollaafzal took gold. Avik made a noteworthy recovery from the eighth position on Day 1, securing third overall. Challenges included penalties for obstacles during jump-offs.
Dynamic performances by Indian riders Surya Aditya and Avik Bhatia earned them silver and bronze at the AEF Cup CSIY-B, with Yazdan Mollaafzal from Iran taking the gold. The event unfolded at Surge Stable, offering spectators a thrilling weekend of equestrian prowess.
Despite an eighth-place finish in the initial round, Avik Bhatia showcased an extraordinary comeback by performing a clean jumping run in 86.43 seconds, which, albeit slightly faster than Mollaafzal, was marred by penalties for obstacle touch, securing him a bronze finish.
The competition saw high drama as Avik led initially on Day 2, only to be surpassed by Mollaafzal's flawless jump-off in 60.32 seconds. Amongst the 12 initial competitors, 11 advanced to Round 2, as others faced eliminations or withdrawals due to non-completion of rounds.
