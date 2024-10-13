Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Riders Shine at AEF Cup CSIY-B

Indian riders Surya Aditya and Avik Bhatia clinched silver and bronze medals at the AEF Cup CSIY-B, while Iran's Yazdan Mollaafzal took gold. Avik made a noteworthy recovery from the eighth position on Day 1, securing third overall. Challenges included penalties for obstacles during jump-offs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:03 IST
Thrilling Showdown: Riders Shine at AEF Cup CSIY-B
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dynamic performances by Indian riders Surya Aditya and Avik Bhatia earned them silver and bronze at the AEF Cup CSIY-B, with Yazdan Mollaafzal from Iran taking the gold. The event unfolded at Surge Stable, offering spectators a thrilling weekend of equestrian prowess.

Despite an eighth-place finish in the initial round, Avik Bhatia showcased an extraordinary comeback by performing a clean jumping run in 86.43 seconds, which, albeit slightly faster than Mollaafzal, was marred by penalties for obstacle touch, securing him a bronze finish.

The competition saw high drama as Avik led initially on Day 2, only to be surpassed by Mollaafzal's flawless jump-off in 60.32 seconds. Amongst the 12 initial competitors, 11 advanced to Round 2, as others faced eliminations or withdrawals due to non-completion of rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024