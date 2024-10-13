Southee Seeks Redemption as India Aims for Continued Home Dominance

As the New Zealand cricket team gears up for a challenging Test series against India, head coach Gary Stead has acknowledged veteran pacer Tim Southee's efforts to reclaim his best form. The 35-year-old cricketer has been struggling recently, with a disappointing performance record in white this year.

In the forthcoming series, India is aiming to maintain its formidable home track record, having remained unbeaten in a home series for over a decade. Southee, stepping aside from captain duties after a series loss to Sri Lanka, is focusing on regaining his confidence and effectiveness on the field.

Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis, as key player Kane Williamson also misses the first Test due to injury. India's squad, led by Rohit Sharma with newly appointed vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, is set for a competitive showdown beginning October 16 in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)