Southee Seeks Redemption as India Aims for Continued Home Dominance

New Zealand's Tim Southee acknowledges his recent struggle and is working diligently to regain his form ahead of the Test series against India. India, with an impressive home record, is set to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series, starting October 16 in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:28 IST
Tim Southee. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
As the New Zealand cricket team gears up for a challenging Test series against India, head coach Gary Stead has acknowledged veteran pacer Tim Southee's efforts to reclaim his best form. The 35-year-old cricketer has been struggling recently, with a disappointing performance record in white this year.

In the forthcoming series, India is aiming to maintain its formidable home track record, having remained unbeaten in a home series for over a decade. Southee, stepping aside from captain duties after a series loss to Sri Lanka, is focusing on regaining his confidence and effectiveness on the field.

Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis, as key player Kane Williamson also misses the first Test due to injury. India's squad, led by Rohit Sharma with newly appointed vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, is set for a competitive showdown beginning October 16 in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

