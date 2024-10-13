Left Menu

India Shines with Double Podium Finish at Asian Equestrian Cup

Surya Aditya and Avik Bhatia earned silver and bronze for India at the AEF Cup CSIY-B in Bangalore. Aditya showcased consistency, while Bhatia made a remarkable comeback. Iran's Yazdan Mollaafzal secured gold with precise performances. This achievement highlights India's promising future in equestrian sports.

Indian riders Surya Aditya and Avik Bhatia. (Photo- EFI). Image Credit: ANI
India celebrated a remarkable achievement in the Asian Equestrian Federation (AEF) Cup CSIY-B, with riders Surya Aditya and Avik Bhatia securing silver and bronze medals in the overall standings. The event took place at Surge Stable in Bangalore, where Iran's Yazdan Mollaafzal clinched gold, demonstrating exceptional skill across both rounds, according to the Equestrian Federation of India.

Surya Aditya, maintaining his form from an earlier silver medal in Round 1, solidified his position with an overall silver by the competition's conclusion. Notably, 16-year-old Avik Bhatia made a stunning comeback from eighth place in Round 1 to secure silver in Round 2, ultimately earning the bronze in the overall tally. Bhatia completed a clean run in 86.43 seconds, faster than Mollaafzal, but penalties for touching obstacles affected his result. Initially leading on Day 2, Bhatia saw Mollaafzal claim gold with a penalty-free 60.32-second jump-off. Cambodia's Menglong Rinda also shone, finishing third in Round 2.

The double podium finish signified a proud moment for India. Colonel Jaiveer Singh, EFI Secretary, praised the riders saying their performance represents a promising future for Indian equestrian sports. The competition saw participation from 11 nations, with notable eliminations and withdrawals, including Pakistan's Muhammad Niazi and Kuwait's Madhy Alkhamis. The AEF Cup's return to India after 14 years featured top international athletes competing at Bangalore's Surge Stable from October 11 to 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

