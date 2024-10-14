Left Menu

Socceroos' Asian Showdown: Australia vs. Japan in World Cup Qualifiers

Australia faces a challenging World Cup qualifier against Japan, aiming for a sixth consecutive tournament appearance. Coach Tony Popovic, recently appointed, seeks a historic win against Japan, led by his former teammate. Japan has been dominant, winning three matches without conceding any goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 09:36 IST
Australia gears up for a challenging match against Japan on Tuesday at Saitama Stadium as it vies for a spot in the World Cup. With a mixed start to the third round of qualifications, a win is crucial for the Socceroos' ambition of a sixth consecutive World Cup berth.

The upcoming Group C showdown also presents a significant opportunity for Australia's newly appointed coach, Tony Popovic. Having replaced Graham Arnold in September, Popovic aims to secure a statement victory in only his second match in charge, facing off against Japan, managed by his former teammate Hajime Moriyasu.

Japan currently leads the group, having secured three wins against China, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, and remains unbeaten this round. A victory on Tuesday would solidify Australia’s chances while also making a notable mark in World Cup qualification history.

