Jerry Kelly Claims Victory at SAS Championship

Jerry Kelly secured his first PGA Tour Champions title in two years at the SAS Championship. Finishing at 13-under 203, Kelly's win came after Padraig Harrington narrowly missed forcing a playoff. The victory marks Kelly's 12th win on the senior circuit, after overcoming health issues.

Jerry Kelly emerged victorious at the SAS Championship, clinching his first PGA Tour Champions title in two years. He closed with a 5-under 67 and avoided a playoff after Padraig Harrington narrowly missed an 8-foot par putt.

Kelly's disciplined performance at Prestonwood Country Club saw him lead by two shots on the back nine. Although he didn't birdie the par-5 17th and three-putted the 18th, he finished strong at 13-under 203.

Padraig Harrington, who started the final round with a lead, lipped out a critical par putt on the 18th, allowing Kelly to secure his 12th senior circuit win and the first since August 2022, overcoming a challenging year of injury setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

