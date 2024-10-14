Jerry Kelly Claims Victory at SAS Championship

Jerry Kelly emerged victorious at the SAS Championship, clinching his first PGA Tour Champions title in two years. He closed with a 5-under 67 and avoided a playoff after Padraig Harrington narrowly missed an 8-foot par putt.

Kelly's disciplined performance at Prestonwood Country Club saw him lead by two shots on the back nine. Although he didn't birdie the par-5 17th and three-putted the 18th, he finished strong at 13-under 203.

Padraig Harrington, who started the final round with a lead, lipped out a critical par putt on the 18th, allowing Kelly to secure his 12th senior circuit win and the first since August 2022, overcoming a challenging year of injury setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)