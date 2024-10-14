Left Menu

PCB Overhauls Selection Committee Amidst Shake-Up

The PCB has reduced the roles of captain Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie in team selection. The change follows a defeat against England, with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi granting full authority to a revamped selection committee. Top players like Babar Azam have been dropped from upcoming Tests.

14-10-2024
In a major shake-up, Pakistan's cricket board has diminished the roles of captain Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie in selection decisions. Insiders reveal that this decision follows Pakistan's defeat against England in the first Test match in Multan.

The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has transferred full decision-making power to a restructured national selection committee now comprising notable names such as Aaqib Javed, Aleem Dar and Azhar Ali. This new structure gives selectors unprecedented control over team strategy and even pitch discussions for the upcoming matches.

Adding to the controversy, selectors have chosen to omit key players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi from the squad for the remaining two Tests against England. These developments come after consultations with domestic cricket mentors and new committee members, signaling a significant shift in Pakistan cricket's governance.

