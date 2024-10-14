Indian Stars Eye Major Milestones in New Zealand Test Series

The Indian cricket team steps onto the pitch in Bengaluru for the first Test against New Zealand, commencing a highly anticipated three-match series. The series, starting October 16, offers Indian players a chance to extend their home dominance, having remained undefeated in home series since the 2012-13 season.

Star batsman Virat Kohli stands on the brink of becoming the fourth Indian to surpass 9,000 Test runs, while young talent Shubman Gill inches closer to 2,000 Test runs. Meanwhile, explosive batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal is just 60 runs away from 2,000 international runs. KL Rahul and India's wicketkeeper-batsman are also on the cusp of key milestones.

India's squad sees Rohit Sharma leading with Jasprit Bumrah named vice-captain for the series. In a change for New Zealand, Tom Latham assumes the captaincy from Tim Southee. With both leadership and player milestones on the line, the series promises an exciting showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)