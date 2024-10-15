Australia's Pace Attack: Rising Challenges and Strategic Adjustments

Australia's decision to field the same frontline pace attack last summer seemed unconventional, but it now faces reassessment as selectors consider their options following the loss of allrounder Cameron Green. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have demonstrated remarkable resilience, featuring in Australia's last nine Tests dating back to the Ashes tour. They thrived in bowler-friendly conditions at home and in New Zealand, with no match extending to a fifth day. Only on three occasions did Australia bowl more than 78 overs, allowing the trio to remain fresh.

The upcoming five-match series against India will test Australia's bowlers differently. There are concerns about whether Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood can endure the entire series, given the anticipated intensity. Australia's pace depth is under scrutiny as several fringe bowlers, recovering from injuries, scramble into form. Quick Lance Morris, yet to make his Test debut, recently experienced a quad strain but is expected to return by the month's end. Scott Boland and Michael Neser, who began the Sheffield Shield season strongly, have recovered from off-season injuries and will join Australia A in their red-ball series against India A.

The workload for Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood could increase with Green sidelined for the entire summer due to a stress fracture in his back. While Green's bowling was cautiously used in his Test career, he was expected to play a more significant role against India. In his absence, Mitchell Marsh may fill the void, though he has bowled only four overs since a hamstring injury during the IPL. If selectors seek a like-for-like replacement, Aaron Hardie and Beau Webster are contenders. Hardie, recovering from a quad injury, will return for WA's next match against Tasmania starting October 20.

Australia is managing its fast bowlers' workloads carefully ahead of the India series. Cummins, resting from bowling, missed the white-ball tour of England and is unlikely to play a Shield game before the India series. Instead, he'll prepare by leading Australia in the ODI series against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Hazlewood and Starc are expected to play at least one Shield match before facing Pakistan. "Pat's had an individual preparation, but if you look at our build-up from last year to this year, everyone has a slightly nuanced approach," said George Bailey, Australia's chair of selectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)