Young Guns Jaiswal and Gill Set to Steer India Against New Zealand

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are poised to lead India's cricket transition as they face New Zealand in a three-Test series. With Kohli and Sharma nearing their career ends, the young duo aims to build on their recent successes against England to secure India's dominance.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are emerging as India's cricket leaders as they prepare to confront New Zealand in a three-Test series starting Wednesday. These rising stars aim to uphold India's legacy with seasoned players like Kohli and Sharma possibly nearing their final stages.

Gill's promising track record, boasting three hundreds and two fifties in his last ten innings, complements Jaiswal's 214 and five fifties from the last eight outings. Yet, to cement their potential, both need to address their shortcomings against New Zealand's formidable bowling lineup.

Facing New Zealand, already struggling after a 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka, India leans on spin experts Ashwin and Jadeja for dominance. The series also marks the introduction of newcomers like Jacob Duffy due to injuries in the Kiwi squad, providing a fresh challenge for both teams.

