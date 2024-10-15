Left Menu

Bumrah: India's New Vice-Captain in Test Series Against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma confirmed Jasprit Bumrah's promotion as vice-captain for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. This move recognizes Bumrah as a crucial part of India's leadership, potentially setting him up as a future captain. His experience and understanding of the game make him an asset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:28 IST
On Tuesday, India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma confirmed the appointment of Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain for the Test series against New Zealand, describing him as an essential component of the leadership team due to his game comprehension.

Bumrah's recent promotion was unexpected as there was no vice-captain for the earlier series in Bangladesh, hinting at his role as potential captain in upcoming matches, notably during India's tour to Australia.

Rohit emphasized Bumrah's tactical acumen and leadership qualities, highlighting his role as a mentor to young pacers and his consistent presence in the leadership group, indicating it's a prudent decision to recognize his leadership potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

