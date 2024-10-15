Wins, Trades, and Controversies: A Glimpse into Sports Headlines

In Kazakhstan, German wild card Justin Engel, just 17 years old, achieved a remarkable feat by defeating Coleman Wong at the Almaty Open, making him the youngest ATP Tour-level match winner since Carlos Alcaraz in 2020.

The NHL witnessed high drama as the Ottawa Senators edged out the Los Angeles Kings 8-7 in an overtime thriller, marked by multiple power-play goals.

Elsewhere in sports, NFL dynamics took center stage with coaching speculations, while player health updates in basketball and baseball further added depth to the week's sporting narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)