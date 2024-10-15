Rachin Ravindra: A Star Among Stars As He Returns to India's Heartland

Rachin Ravindra, the dynamic all-rounder from New Zealand, is set to capture the hearts of fans when he takes on India in Bengaluru for the series-opening test on Wednesday. With his family in the stands, the match promises to be a homecoming of sorts.

Born in New Zealand to Indian parents, Ravindra has already become a beloved figure among Indian cricket enthusiasts. His previous displays in the 50-over World Cup and the Indian Premier League have firmly established him as a fan favorite. Now, the 24-year-old is eager to test his skills in the game's longest format in the city where his father once played domestic cricket.

Ravindra expressed his excitement about the upcoming match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, highlighting the special family connection it represents. "Playing in front of my family and aligned with my heritage makes this match extra special," he said. His father, a former cricketer in the same city, will be there to witness a memorable milestone in his son's career.

(With inputs from agencies.)