Latham's Leadership: A New Challenge Against Well-Rounded India

New Zealand captain Tom Latham acknowledges the difficult challenge of beating a strong Indian team in an upcoming Test series. With the absence of key players like Kane Williamson and Ben Sears, Latham remains hopeful, drawing on past experiences and the skills of team members like Tim Southee.

New Zealand's cricket captain Tom Latham admitted on Tuesday that taking on a robust Indian squad will be a considerable challenge. However, he expressed confidence in his team's readiness for the three-match Test series, commencing Wednesday.

Despite the absence of important players such as Kane Williamson due to injury, and Ben Sears, Latham believes it presents an opportunity for others to shine. He highlighted the depth in India's bowling attack with spinners and seamers like Bumrah and Siraj posing significant threats.

Latham, set to lead the Kiwis after replacing Tim Southee, reflects on past tours to India to leverage those experiences. The team aims to convert lessons from their recent series against Sri Lanka into positive outcomes against the formidable Indian side.

