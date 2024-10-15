Cricket Showdown: India vs New Zealand at Wankhede

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced that online ticket sales for the third and final Test between India and New Zealand will begin on Friday. The match, to be held at Wankhede Stadium from November 1-5, is eagerly awaited by cricket enthusiasts.

During its apex council meeting on Tuesday, the MCA also decided to offer free passes to children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools and the semifinalists of the Harris and Giles Shield tournaments. This initiative is part of MCA's effort to promote cricket among young fans.

The upcoming encounter will be the first Test at Wankhede Stadium in three years, with season passes for the North Stand, Sachin Tendulkar Stand, and Vijay Merchant Stand priced at Rs 1500, while prices for the Sunil Gavaskar Stand range from Rs 325 to Rs 625.

(With inputs from agencies.)