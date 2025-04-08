Will Pucovski Bids Farewell to Cricket: A Career Halted by Concussions
Will Pucovski, once a promising Australian cricketer, announced his retirement from all levels of cricket due to repeated concussions. Despite debuting impressively, his career was plagued by head injuries, ultimately impacting his physical and mental health. Pucovski expressed the challenging decision during a recent radio interview.
- Country:
- Australia
Will Pucovski, a once shining star in the Australian cricket firmament, has announced his retirement due to a spate of concussions. First selected for the national squad in 2019, Pucovski's career was riddled with setbacks despite a promising start.
Pucovski scored 62 on his Test debut against India in 2021, but recurring concussions forced him to step away. Now aged 27, he made the tough decision amid lasting physical and mental health issues, confirmed during a radio interview.
Pucovski, who leaves behind an impressive first-class average of 45.19 and record partnerships, has been candid about struggling post-concussions, echoing fears shared by his family and friends over his changed demeanor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Budget: Navigating Deficits Amid Global Uncertainty
Australia's Fiscal Future: Balancing Budgets and Boosting Resilience
Australia's Defence Budget Surge to Boost Military Capabilities
Australia Ramps Up Defence: A$1 Billion Boost in Federal Budget
Australia's Work-From-Home Debate Heats Up Ahead of Election