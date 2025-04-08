Celebrity Stardom and Cricket Glory Collide in Global Celebrity League Launch

The launch of the Global Celebrity League (GCL) unfolded with great fanfare in Dubai, uniting renowned cricketers and celebrities. Hosted by Shifali Bagga, the event drew eminent personalities from India and Pakistan, adding a touch of glamour and anticipation to the proceedings.

The ceremony began with a tribute to GCL's late founding chairman, His Excellency Sheikh Saud Abdullah Al Thani, reflecting on his visionary contributions. The unveiling of team jerseys and logos, featuring franchises like Pakistan Firefox and Indian Thunders, captured the audience's excitement and geared up for an entertaining showdown.

Key moments included signings by iconic teams, with Shikhar Dhawan and film stars representing the Indian team, while Pakistan's side showcased cricket legends like Imran Nazir and Wahab Riaz. GCL President Arif Malik announced the event details, highlighting the T10 match schedule from May 27 to June 4, 2025, at Doha's Asian Town Cricket Stadium.

The forthcoming India-Pakistan clash, marked by an opulent opening ceremony, was a focal point of the announcements. Shahid Afridi, GCL's brand ambassador, engaged audiences through a video call, bolstering enthusiasm for the friendly rivalry and entertainment to follow.

Throughout the evening, lively interactions between cricketers and celebrities entertained attendees, with celebrities sharing interviews and interactions on the red carpet. The launch underscored the innovative blend of athletics and celebrity allure, setting the stage for globally telecasted and streamed GCL matches.

