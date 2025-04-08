Left Menu

Will Pucovski Bids Farewell to Cricket: Battling Concussion at 27

Former Australian cricketer Will Pucovski has retired at 27 due to ongoing concussion symptoms. Despite showing early promise, repeated injuries hindered his career. Pucovski, persistent about his health, now plans to coach at Melbourne Cricket Club, highlighting the significant impact of sports-related concussions on athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:24 IST
  • Australia

Will Pucovski, a promising Australian cricketer, has announced his retirement at the young age of 27, as he continues to grapple with persistent concussion symptoms. A year after suffering from a concussion during a domestic match, Pucovski's health challenges have forced him to step away from the sport.

Once considered Australia's cricketing future after a half-century debut against India in 2021, Pucovski experienced recurring concussions, ultimately limiting him to a single international appearance. His struggles with neurological symptoms like headaches and dizziness have persisted since an incident involving Tasmania bowler Riley Meredith.

Despite withdrawing from cricket, Pucovski plans to remain involved in the game by moving into a coaching role with Melbourne Cricket Club, understanding the necessity to prioritize his wellbeing over continuing a playing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

