Phil Simmons Steps Up: A New Era for Bangladesh Cricket
Bangladesh has appointed Phil Simmons as the new coach of their men's national cricket team, following disciplinary issues with former coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Simmons, a former West Indies player, brings extensive coaching experience and aims to lead the team in preparations for the upcoming home test series against South Africa.
Phil Simmons, a former West Indies batsman, has been named the new head coach of Bangladesh's men's national cricket team, according to an announcement by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday.
Simmons is set to serve under a short-term contract until the Champions Trophy next year, taking over from Chandika Hathurusingha, who was suspended due to disciplinary issues. BCB President Faruque Ahmed cited misconduct, including player assault and unauthorized leave, as reasons for Hathurusingha's suspension.
Simmons has a wealth of coaching experience, having previously led teams like Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Afghanistan. His most notable success was when he guided the West Indies to the T20 World Cup victory in 2016. His immediate task is to prepare the Bangladesh team for the series against South Africa, set to start soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
