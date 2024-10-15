Sadio Mane's Heroics Propel Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations Finals

Sadio Mane delivered a dramatic 96th-minute victory for Senegal over Malawi, securing their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco next year. Despite dominating the game with 30 attempts at goal, it was Mane's brilliant 25-yard free-kick that sealed the win.

The reigning champions have qualified from Group L, alongside Burkina Faso, while the surprising defeat leaves Ghana in jeopardy, as they are five points short of the qualification spots with a challenging game against group leaders Angola next on their schedule.

In other qualifiers, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia celebrated pivotal wins, advancing in the race to join Morocco, Cameroon, and Algeria, who have already booked their places in the prestigious tournament.

