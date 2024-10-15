Left Menu

Sadio Mane's Heroics Propel Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations Finals

Sadio Mane secured Senegal's place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals with a crucial 96th-minute goal against Malawi. Despite Ghana's unexpected defeat to Sudan, other teams, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, celebrated important victories. The finals will take place next year in Morocco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sadio Mane delivered a dramatic 96th-minute victory for Senegal over Malawi, securing their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco next year. Despite dominating the game with 30 attempts at goal, it was Mane's brilliant 25-yard free-kick that sealed the win.

The reigning champions have qualified from Group L, alongside Burkina Faso, while the surprising defeat leaves Ghana in jeopardy, as they are five points short of the qualification spots with a challenging game against group leaders Angola next on their schedule.

In other qualifiers, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia celebrated pivotal wins, advancing in the race to join Morocco, Cameroon, and Algeria, who have already booked their places in the prestigious tournament.

