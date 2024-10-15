Sadio Mane's Heroics Propel Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations Finals
Sadio Mane secured Senegal's place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals with a crucial 96th-minute goal against Malawi. Despite Ghana's unexpected defeat to Sudan, other teams, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, celebrated important victories. The finals will take place next year in Morocco.
Sadio Mane delivered a dramatic 96th-minute victory for Senegal over Malawi, securing their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco next year. Despite dominating the game with 30 attempts at goal, it was Mane's brilliant 25-yard free-kick that sealed the win.
The reigning champions have qualified from Group L, alongside Burkina Faso, while the surprising defeat leaves Ghana in jeopardy, as they are five points short of the qualification spots with a challenging game against group leaders Angola next on their schedule.
In other qualifiers, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia celebrated pivotal wins, advancing in the race to join Morocco, Cameroon, and Algeria, who have already booked their places in the prestigious tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Africa Cup of Nations
- Senegal
- Sadio Mane
- Ghana
- qualifiers
- Malawi
- Burkina Faso
- Congo
- Zambia
- Morocco
ALSO READ
Messi Rejoins Argentina for Crucial World Cup Qualifiers
Lionel Messi's Return Boosts Argentina for World Cup Qualifiers
NY Lagos Strikers Shine Bright at Zim Afro T10 Tournament Despite Missing Qualifiers
No Time to Rest: India's U17 Football Team Eyes AFC Qualifiers
Brazil Calls Up Lucas Beraldo for World Cup Qualifiers